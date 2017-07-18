China's Kingenta building service centres to boost fertiliser sales

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - Chinese fertiliser-maker Kingenta will build around 1,000 service centres in China to boost sales of compound fertilisers and other agricultural products, it said on Tuesday.

China is the world's top fertiliser consumer, and the move comes as Beijing tries to cap the growth in traditional fertilisers and pesticides that have caused severe pollution.

International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector investment arm of the World Bank, says products such as those offered by Kingenta can reduce environmental harm through more efficient plant take-up and less contamination of water.

Kingenta is aiming to reach 50 million farmers with the service centres that will be run by a new venture called Kingfarm Co-operative, according to a statement. The company said the Kingfarm centres will be the first in China to offer farmers full agricultural services in one outlet.

"It's mostly a question of scale. If you distribute product in larger volumes, you get a better price and shorten the distribution time," said Sergio Pimenta, head of manufacturing, agribusiness and services at IFC, which is investing $200 million in the project.

Kingenta executives could not be reached for further comment on their plans.

The company produces compound fertilisers, made from combining fertilizer materials like ammonia, urea and potassium salts, as well as water-soluble and slow-release fertilisers.

Its centres will also distribute seeds and pesticides from third-party suppliers - including global chemicals firm BASF and France's seeds-to-crop protection firm InVivo - and offer services for processing and distribution of products, Kingenta's statement said.

China consumes around a third of global fertilisers, with rapid growth in use in recent years driven largely by higher fruit and vegetable production.

The agriculture ministry said in 2015 that it was targeting "zero growth" in consumption of nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers by 2020.

Compound fertilizers can increase crop yields by up to 40 percent with the same amount of application as conventional fertilizer, said the IFC.

However, such product represents only about 30 percent of the annual fertilizer consumption in China, compared with 50 to 60 percent in other large food producers, such as Brazil and Thailand, it said.

Kingfarm will upgrade 10 conventional fertiliser plants located near its planned service centres to produce more specialty fertilisers, the IFC also said.

The first such plant scheduled for an upgrade is in Hubei province, China's top producer of rice. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)