China state planner to investigate urea market after prices jump

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Monday it was launching an investigation into the urea market, after a surge in prices of the fertiliser.

The probe is the latest action taken by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) to cool price gains for major raw materials.

The NDRC recently sent a team to the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange as well as some urea production and distribution companies and retailers to learn more about the supply and demand of urea and prices, it said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

The Commission will “strengthen market supervision and resolutely crack down on hoarding, price hikes and fabricating and disseminating information on price increases” to maintain market order and the stable prices of fertilizers and other agricultural materials, it said.

Urea prices have risen to a record amid lower output, high energy costs and surging demand both at home and overseas.

Prices jumped 9% in the first 10 days of June to a record 2,674 yuan ($413.88) per tonne, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The most actively traded urea contract on the Zhengzhou exchange, which touched a record high of 2,519 yuan per tonne in early June, closed down 3.9% at 2,227 yuan on Monday.

“If the NDRC takes measures to encourage an increase in production of urea and to secure (feedstock) supply of coal and natural gas to urea producers, it will be effective in curbing price gains,” said Gavin Ju, principal analyst for fertilizers at CRU Group.

Ju added that export duties, if reintroduced by China, may not curb high prices, citing a fertilizer export tax imposition in 2008 that failed to limit price gains.

“To reimpose an export tax on fertilizers would likely have the opposite of the desired impact, triggering future price rises outside China amid a perceived scarcity of product,” he said.

The NDRC has recently launched market probes into coal and iron ore, after China reported its highest producer inflation in more than 12 years.

($1 = 6.4608 Chinese yuan)