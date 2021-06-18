UPDATE 2-China urges regions to bolster fertiliser supply amid surging prices

(Adds data, analyst comment)

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - China’s central government urged its regions on Friday to “strengthen” supplies of fertiliser during the summer amid record prices and tight stocks of the chemicals.

The appeal comes as the government battles soaring prices of a host of raw materials, and after Premier Li Keqiang called for curbing prices of key farm inputs like fertiliser and diesel to guarantee stable grain prices.

The government has stepped up its focus on food security since the global coronavirus pandemic and is targeting a bigger corn crop this year after prices hit record levels in 2020, roiling global markets.

Rising costs of raw materials, high prices globally and surging demand have pushed prices to records, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural affairs said in a notice.

The ministry called on authorities to promptly detect any regional shortages of fertiliser and increase coordination of supplies.

It also urged promotion of more efficient use of fertilisers and supervision of illegal activities like taking advantage of higher prices.

Prices of urea jumped 9% in the first 10 days of June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed this week, to a record 2,674 yuan ($414.87) per tonne.

The price of phosphate fertiliser is also at a record.

Fertiliser prices are heavily influenced by energy costs, and coal prices in China are also at record highs.

Strong demand for exports is also supporting prices, said Wang Huimin, analyst at Baiinfo, an information provider.

Globally, demand for fertiliser has surged as high grain prices incentivise greater investment in farming.

China’s exports of diammonium phosphate fertiliser are up 150% to 2.3 million tonnes this year, according to customs data. ($1 = 6.4454 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Alexander Smith, Robert Birsel)