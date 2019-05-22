China will deepen debt-for-equity swap reform -cabinet

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - China will deepen market-based debt-to-equity swap reform to lower corporate leverage as Beijing seeks to spur growth, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

The government will encourage financial asset investment companies to raise capital to conduct debt-for-equity swaps and support financial asset investment firms to launch asset management products, the State Council said on its website.

It will also broaden the scope of a pilot scheme that allows institutions to swap debt to preferred shares and allow insurance funds and pension funds to invest in asset management products, it said.

More than 900 billion yuan ($130.40 billion) in debt-to-equity swaps have been completed since 2018, it added. (Reporting by Shu Zhang, Leng Cheng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie)