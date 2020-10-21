China vice premier says economy will very likely achieve positive growth this year

BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China’s Vice Premier Liu He said on Wednesday the economy will very likely achieve positive growth this year, adding that China’s prudent monetary policy should be kept appropriate and flexible, and liquidity reasonably ample.

On Monday, China reported gross domestic product grew 0.7% in January to September from a year earlier, versus a contraction of 1.6% in the first half following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.