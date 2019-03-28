China's ICBC says paying special attention to market risks

BEIJING, March 28 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , the country’s biggest listed lender by assets, is paying special attention to market risks, its president Gu Shu said on Thursday.

ICBC has 8.5 trillion yuan ($1.26 trillion) assets exposed to interest rate risks and 3 trillion yuan exposed to exchange rate risks, Gu said.

The bank will increase loans to small businesses by more than 100 billion yuan this year, and more than 50 billion yuan of that was done in the first quarter, Gu said. ($1 = 6.7287 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shu Zhang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)