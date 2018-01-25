FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Financials
January 25, 2018 / 9:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China c.bank issues guidelines on financial services for maritime sector development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China’s central bank on Thursday issued guidelines to strengthen financial services for maritime sector development, part of China’s efforts to build the country into a maritime power.

China will support maritime firms to raise funds through capital markets, according to the statement jointly issued by eight government agencies, including the People’s Bank of China and State Oceanic Administration.

China will also accelerate development of maritime related insurance and encourage insurance funds to increase investment in the maritime sector.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.