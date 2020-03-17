Chinese banking sector's bad loan ratio rises to 2.08% at end-Feb

BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - The non-performing loan ratio of China’s banking sector rose to 2.08% at end-February, up 0.05 percentage point from the previous month, the China Securities Journal said on Tuesday, citing the country’s banking and insurance regulator.

Outstanding non-performing loans in the sector stood at 3.3 trillion yuan ($470 billion) at the end of February, it said.

Outstanding loans at risk of going bad totalled 5.8 trillion yuan. The figure was up from January as mortgage loans and consumer loans became overdue amid the coronavirus outbreak, it said.