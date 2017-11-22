UPDATE 1-China c.bank gov says to strengthen policy coordination nationwide-state media

(adds details)
SHANGHAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - China’s central bank governor said the nation will strengthen policy coordination between central and local financial regulators, the official People’s Daily reported on Wednesday.
The paper published a commentary by Zhou Xiaochuan saying that markets should play a decisive role in financial resources allocation.
The commentary first appeared on the official website of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Nov 4.
