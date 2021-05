BEIJING, May 28 (Reuters) - The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) pays great attention to commodities price fluctuations and has been cracking down on irregularities in the futures market.

“CSRC will help manage commodity prices in coordination with other government bodies,” spokeswoman Gao Li said on Friday at a press briefing. (Reporting by Jenny Su and Shivani Singh; editing by John Stonestreet)