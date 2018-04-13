China to adjust cap on securities firms' outstanding short-term notes balance

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will adjust the cap on the outstanding balance of securities firms’ short-term financing notes every half year, a notice published on the China Central Depository & Clearing Co’s website said.

The notice, issued by the country’s central bank on April 12 but published on the website on Friday, said securities firms should strengthen their management of liquidity risks and cannot provide implicit guarantees on their asset management products. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Jacqueline Wong)