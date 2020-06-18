Market News
June 18, 2020 / 3:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China will not adopt "flood-like" stimulus nor negative rates - banking regulator

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 18 (Reuters) - China will not adopt “flood-like” stimulus nor negative rates, Guo Shuqing, chairman of the banking and insurance regulator, said on Thursday at a financial forum in Shanghai.

It takes time for global supply chains to recover, high inflation could come back and global economies have to re-think how to exit from massive easing measures that were rolled out in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Guo said. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
