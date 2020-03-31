Bonds News
Beijing local financial regulator grants Oaktree outbound investment quota

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. distressed asset manager Oaktree has received an outbound investment quota in the Beijing municipality worth $500 million, the Chinese capital’s local financial regulator said on Tuesday,

Oaktree is the first financial institution to participate in the city’s outbound investment scheme, the regulator said in a statement. The scheme allows a foreign asset manager to raise yuan funds in China and invest them overseas.

Seven financial institutions including Bridgewater and Amundi have applied for outbound investment quotas worth nearly $2 billion, the statement said. (Reporting by Leng Cheng, Editing by Gareth Jones)

