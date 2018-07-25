China allocates emergency funds to help farmers combat typhoon and flooding

BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) -

* China has allocated a special fund to help farmers deal with the impact of recent typhoon and flooding, according to a notice published on Wednesday on the Ministry of Finance website

* The ministry has given 1 billion yuan ($147.8 million) to local governments in the regions hit by the natural disasters, to help farmers repair irrigation facilities, and buy fertilizer and seeds, among other production materials, according to the notice

* The funds were put in place to minimize impact from the disasters and secure social stability in areas affected, the notice said

* The notice came as heavy rain and thunderstorms in recent weeks have flooded major rivers, blocked railways, and forced thousands of residents to evacuate ($1 = 6.7648 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)