July 24, 2018 / 4:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

China moves to ensure supplies of key commodities during floods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) -

* China’s state planner issued an emergency notice to ensure supplies of key commodities during floods, according to a statement on the National Development and Reform Commission website on Tuesday

* The Commission asked local governments and price departments to closely monitor production and prices of daily necessities, including grains, oils, meat and vegetables, and flood prevention products

* Authorities must ensure constant supplies of key commodities during flooding, and provide timely financial support to help farmers recover production affected by floods, it said

* The notice came as heavy rain and thunderstorms in recent weeks have flooded major rivers, blocked railways, and forced thousands of residents to evacuate (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)

