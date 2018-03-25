FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 25, 2018 / 8:35 AM / a day ago

China weighs ending some restrictions on foreign stakes - vice commerce minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - China’s vice commerce minister said on Sunday China would further open up its finance, telecom, medical and education sectors and consider completely lifting restrictions on foreign shareholdings in some areas.

Wang Shouwen, speaking at the China Development Forum in Beijing, also said China would announce a timetable for the opening up of its finance, electric vehicle and petrol station sectors. (Reporting by Shu Zhang; Writing by Tom Daly; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

