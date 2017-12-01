FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French minister says China set to approve more French food exports
November 16, 2017 / 2:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

French minister says China set to approve more French food exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China, the world’s top consumer of pork, is set to approve more imports of French pork, processed meat and infant formula after passing inspections, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in Beijing on Friday.

“We got some very concrete results. In the food sector, in the sectors of infant formula, pork, and charcuterie products, the publication of audit results that we were waiting for will allow us to export more easily these products as well as beef,” Le Maire said at a press briefing as part of the China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue.

China said this year it planned to lift its ban on French beef imports.

Reporting by Dominique Patton; writing by Elias Glenn

