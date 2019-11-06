Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Sinopec, French Air Liquide in MOU for hydrogen fuel development in China

SINGAPORE, Nov 6 (Reuters) -

* China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec Corp said it had entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with France’s Air Liquide to develop hydrogen fuel in China, the world’s largest automobile market

* Sinopec, Asia’s top refiner and the largest operator of retail fuel stations, plans to set up a hydrogen fuel company and bring on board global industry leaders as strategic investors, Sinopec said in a statement

* Under the MoU, Air Liquide will become one of potential investors in this new firm

* Air Liquide will provide Sinopec with its hydrogen supply chain expertise, from production and storage to distribution

