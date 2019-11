BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China and France signed contracts totalling $15 billion during a visit by President Emmanuel Macron, a Chinese government official said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

Deals were struck in the fields of aeronautics, energy and agriculture, including approval for 20 French companies to export poultry, beef and pork to China. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Editing by Kim Coghill)