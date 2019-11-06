China, France reaffirm support of Paris climate agreement, say it's 'irreversible' -statement

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China and France reaffirmed their support for the Paris climate change agreement, saying they consider it an “irreversible process”, according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday.

They also reaffirmed their strong determination to improve international cooperation on climate change.

The Trump administration this week filed paperwork to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement on combating climate change. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Editing by Tom Hogue)