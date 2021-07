FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows U.S. 100-dollar bank notes taken in Tokyo August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange deposit rose to $1.02 trillion at the end of June, up 30.9% from a year earlier, data released by China’s central bank showed on Friday.

Foreign exchange deposits have been steadily growing since last year, boosted by China’s huge trade surplus and continued capital inflows into Chinese stocks and bonds.