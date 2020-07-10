Basic Materials
July 10, 2020 / 1:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

China state funds to reduce holdings in PICC and some tech companies

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 10 (Reuters) - People’s Insurance Co (Group) of China (PICC) and some other China-listed companies said on Friday that their major state shareholders plan to reduce holdings.

Discloure of the share reduction plans come amid a torrid bull run in China’s stock market that has fuelled bubble concerns.

PICC said in an exchange filing that its second-biggest shareholder, China’s National Council for Social Security Fund, plans to sell up to 884.48 million China-listed A-shares, or up to 2% of the company, over the next six months due to “the need for asset allocation and investment.”

The planned stake reduction is worth up to $1 billion based on its latest market price. ($1 = 6.9923 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Emily Chow; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below