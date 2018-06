China regulator says to further regulate money market funds market

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - China securities regulator said on Friday it would further regulate the market for money market funds, by limiting daily cash redemptions and better supervising the internet-based distribution of such funds.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) also told a press conference in Beijing that regulators will use China’s MSCI inclusion as a chance to improve rules on foreign investment in China stocks. (Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and John Ruwitch; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Sam Holmes)