China says to adjust intraday transaction fees for apple futures

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) -

* Zhengzhou commodity exchange said it will adjust intraday transaction fees for apple futures contracts to 3 yuan ($0.4712) per lot from May 17.

* The exchange also asked investors to exercise caution after prices surged over 9 percent Wednesday on record volumes.

* China launched apple futures late last year, which it has hailed as the world’s first fresh fruit futures product. ($1 = 6.3667 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)