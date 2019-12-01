Financials
December 1, 2019 / 6:17 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China aims to launch low-sulphur fuel oil futures in Q1, 2020

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) -

* China aims to launch low-sulphur fuel oil futures in the first quarter of 2020, the chief supervisor of Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) said on Sunday, as reported by Shanghai Securities News

* A low-sulphur fuel oil contract would be China’s second bonded oil futures contract after the launch in March 2018 of its crude oil contract on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), a ShFE subsidiary

* ShFE will also promote the launch of alumina futures and study the launches of natural gas and refined oil contracts, Lu Wenshan said in comments at a conference in Shenzhen

Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below