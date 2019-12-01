China aims to launch low-sulphur fuel oil futures in Q1, 2020

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) -

* China aims to launch low-sulphur fuel oil futures in the first quarter of 2020, the chief supervisor of Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) said on Sunday, as reported by Shanghai Securities News

* A low-sulphur fuel oil contract would be China’s second bonded oil futures contract after the launch in March 2018 of its crude oil contract on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), a ShFE subsidiary

* ShFE will also promote the launch of alumina futures and study the launches of natural gas and refined oil contracts, Lu Wenshan said in comments at a conference in Shenzhen