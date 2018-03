BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) -

* Glencore Plc carried out the first trade on the Shanghai crude oil futures launched contract on Monday, Chinese brokerage Xinhu Futures Co Ltd said in a statement.

* “Glencore’s first bid reflected the high participation and enthusiasm of foreign traders for Chinese crude oil futures,” said Yang Xidong, general manager of Xinhu Futures Co Ltd, in the statement

* Glencore has an account with Xinhu (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Meng Meng)