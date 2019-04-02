Financials
China's Zhengzhou Exchange drafts red dates contract

BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) -

* China’s Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE) is seeking public opinion on the draft contract of its upcoming red date futures until April 10, the bourse said in a statement on Tuesday

* Minimum trading unit is set at 50,000 tonnes per lot, with tick size at 5 yuan ($0.7441) per tonne

* The ZCE also set trading limits at 5 percent from the settlement prices in the previous trading session, and trading margins at 7 percent of the contract value

* It did not reveal the intra-day transaction fee for the red dates trading ($1 = 6.7195 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly)

