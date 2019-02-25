China corn, soy futures fall amid African swine fever worries, trade hopes

BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) -

* China’s corn and soymeal futures fell to multi-month lows on Monday amid an African swine fever epidemic and hopes for progress on Sino-U.S. trade talks

* The most actively traded corn futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for delivery in May, fell 1.33 percent to 1,787 yuan ($266.27) per tonne, following confirmation on Sunday of two new African swine fever outbreaks

* China has reported more than 100 cases of the deadly disease in 28 provinces and regions since last August, ravaging the world’s largest hog herd, and reducing demand for animal feed

* China’s most active soymeal futures also hit their lowest since November, 2017, down 1.34 percent to 2,511 yuan per tonne on Monday

* Futures were also under pressure from Sino-U.S. trade talks, with China pledging to buy a significant amount of U.S. agricultural products as part of a deal under discussion

* U.S. president Donald Trump on Sunday delayed an increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods thanks to “productive” trade talks

* China committed to buy an additional 10 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans on Friday, the U.S. agriculture secretary said on Twitter ($1 = 6.7112 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Joseph Radford)