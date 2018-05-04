FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 1:03 AM / in 2 hours

China will internationalise all mature futures contracts - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALIAN, China, May 4 (Reuters) - China will open all mature futures contracts to foreign investors, a senior official of the country’s securities regulator said on Friday.

“We will accelerate the process to attract more foreign investors. We will internationalise all the mature futures contracts and expand Chinese influence,” said Fang Xinghai, vice president of the China Security Regulatory Commission.

Fang was speaking at the Dalian Commodity Exchange as the bourse opened its iron ore contract to foreign investors for the first time on Friday. (Reporting by Muyu Xu; writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; editing by Richard Pullin)

