May 16, 2018 / 7:57 AM / in an hour

Chongqing Oil and Gas Exchange sold 28 million cubic meters of pipeline gas in debut trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - Friday’s debut trading on the Chongqing Oil and Gas Exchange racked up sales of about 28 million cubic metres of pipeline gas for end-May delivery to 56 distributors of city gas, a statement from the exchange showed.

The volume was offered by the southwest sales unit of PetroChina at a premium of 0.155 yuan ($0.0243) per cubic metre over city gate benchmark prices, an exchange official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The exchange sold another 5 million cubic metres of pipeline gas from the same seller at the same price on Tuesday. ($1=6.3667 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
