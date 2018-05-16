Chongqing Oil and Gas Exchange sold 28 million cubic meters of pipeline gas in debut trading

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - Friday’s debut trading on the Chongqing Oil and Gas Exchange racked up sales of about 28 million cubic metres of pipeline gas for end-May delivery to 56 distributors of city gas, a statement from the exchange showed.

The volume was offered by the southwest sales unit of PetroChina at a premium of 0.155 yuan ($0.0243) per cubic metre over city gate benchmark prices, an exchange official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The exchange sold another 5 million cubic metres of pipeline gas from the same seller at the same price on Tuesday. ($1=6.3667 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen Editing by Clarence Fernandez)