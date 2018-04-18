18 bidders take part in CNOOC's LNG auction on Shanghai Gas Exchange - CNOOC official

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) -

* Eighteen bidders took part in China National Offshore Oil Corp’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) auction on the Shanghai Petroleum and Gas Exchange on Wednesday, an official at the state-controlled oil company involved in the sale said.

* The 90,000 tonnes of LNG were sold within 30 minutes of the auction start in the morning, the official said. He declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the press. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)