FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Chinese Labor Unrest
April 18, 2018 / 7:16 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

CNOOC sells 90,000 t of LNG in debut auction on Shanghai gas exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) has sold 90,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in July and November in its first such auction on the Shanghai Petroleum and Gas Exchange on Wednesday, an official at the exchange said.

The sale included 60,000 tonnes of the super-chilled fuel for delivery in July and 30,000 tonnes for September, the official said.

He would not disclose prices agreed, but said they were “relatively low” compared with market expectations. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.