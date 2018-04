BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Petroleum and Gas Exchange said on Wednesday several cargoes of CNOOC’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in July and November will be sold on the exchange on April 18.

The cargoes will be delivered from the Ningbo terminal in Zhejiang province, it said. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)