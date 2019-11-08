China gas demand seen at 145-150 bcm this winter, up 5-8% vs yr ago-Sinopec exec

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China’s natural gas demand is expected to reach 145 to 150 billion cubic metres during this winter heating season, 5-8% higher than a year ago, a gas marketing executive with China’s state energy group Sinopec Corp said on Friday.

Meng Yadong, director at the marketing department of Sinopec Gas Company, told an industry seminar that the company sees China’s natural gas market largely in balance this winter season, which typically starts in mid-November and ends in mid-March next year. (Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)