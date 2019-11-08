UPDATE 1-China winter gas demand seen at 145-150 bcm, up 5%-8% vs yr earlier -Sinopec exec

(Adds PetroChina comment on coal to gas conversion)

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China’s natural gas demand is expected to reach 145 billion to 150 billion cubic metres (bcm) this winter heating season, 5%-8% higher than a year earlier, a gas marketing executive with state energy group Sinopec Corp said on Friday.

Meng Yadong, director of the marketing department of Sinopec Gas Company, told an industry seminar the company sees China’s natural gas market largely in balance this coming winter season, which starts in mid-November and will end in mid-March 2020.

China’s coal-to-gas conversion, though easing from the pace of previous years, will add as much as 9 bcm of natural gas demand this winter, as the country continues its gasification campaign to fight pollution, Li Wei, a marketing director at PetroChina’s Natural Gas Marketing Company told the seminar.

PetroChina, China’s top natural gas producer and supplier, expects gas demand from its customers to reach 94.5 bcm this winter, 7% more than last winter. (Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tom Hogue)