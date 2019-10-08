Sinopec resumes production at key gas processing unit in Sichuan

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - China’s Sinopec Corp last month resumed production at a key natural gas processing plant in southwestern Sichuan province after a planned maintenance, the parent company of the state oil and gas group said on Tuesday.

By August-end, Sinopec had completed maintenance at a desulphurising facility at Puguang gas field - the firm’s largest gas-producing asset in China - ahead of the heating season, which normally begins at mid-November.

There will be a surge in the consumption of natural gas surge during the heating season.

The company conducted a regular overhaul at a separate desulphurizing unit in the same gas field in May.

Sinopec did not give a current production level at Puguang. State media reported in late 2018 that Sinopec aimed to maintain gas output at Puguang at 10 billion cubic metres by 2025.