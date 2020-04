BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) -

* China’s Sinopec has fully resumed gas transmission from its Northwest oilfield via the “West-East natural gas pipeline”, the company said in a statement on Thursday

* Gas transmission was halted as downstream users slashed gas consumption with the outbreak of the coronavirus, it said

* The Northwest oilfield will supply no less than 350,000 cubic metres per day (Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore)