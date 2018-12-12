CNOOC gas supply hits new record as northern China shivers

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) -

* CNOOC Gas & Power, a unit of China National Offshore Oil Corp , said on Wednesday its daily supply of natural gas had surpassed 200 million cubic meters for the first time as temperatures in northern China plummet.

* CNOOC sent 205 million cubic meters of gas to the Chinese market on Dec. 10, 18.5 percent more than the daily high of 173 million cubic meters recorded in 2017, CNOOC Gas & Power says on its website.

* CNOOC plans to supply 48 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas this year, including 46.5 bcm of base supply and 1.5 bcm of incremental supply, the statement says.

* State-run news agency Xinhua reported last month that CNOOC would raise gas supply by 20 percent during the winter heating season.

* Temperatures in northern China have dropped since Dec. 4 and various regions have seen an increase in demand, CNOOC Gas & Power says.

* China Meteorological Association data put temperatures in Beijing as low as -8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Mark Potter)