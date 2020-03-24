Company News
March 24, 2020 / 10:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Geely's EV brand Polestar starts production of Polestar 2 sedans at Zhejiang plant

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - Polestar, the premium electric vehicle brand owned by China’s Geely, said it has started production of its mass market Polestar 2 sedan model at Geely’s Zhejiang Luqiao plant.

Polestar plans to deliver cars initially into Europe, and then China and North America, the Gothenburg-based company said in a statement. The model’s rival will include Tesla’s Model 3 sedans.

The production line at the Zhejiang Luqiao plant also makes Volvo’s XC40 sport-utility vehicles and Lynk & Co’s 01 SUV.

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below