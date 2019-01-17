Bonds News
January 17, 2019 / 10:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German finmin welcomes sign that U.S. and China to hold trade talks

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday he welcomed a sign that the United States and China were going to hold talks again on trade after the two world powers spent much of the past months embroiled in a trade conflict.

“It is good that patience is paying off and that there are signs that there are further talks between China and the United States,” Scholz told reporters during a visit to Beijing. He added it would be good if this development were successful.

He said Germany and China had agreed that it was important to send a signal that the world remained multilateral and that everyone was trying to cooperate. (Reporting by Reuters Television Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below