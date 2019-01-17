Germany's fin min to talk about finance regulations during China visit

BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Rules and agreements that make banks and insurance companies competitive in China will be one of the topics German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz will talk about during his visit to China.

“My speeches and talks today and tomorrow will be about what we need to do to reach rules and agreements which makes it possible that banks and insurance companies can be competitive in the market here,” Scholz said during a panel discussion at a university in Beijing on Thursday.