A "no-spy" deal would help any Huawei bid - Germany

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - A “no-spy” agreement with Beijing would be crucial to assessing whether to accept any bid by Huawei to build out a next-generation telephony network, a German interior ministry spokesman said on Tuesday, adding there was currently no sign such a deal was in the offing.

The Chinese state-owned communications technology manufacturer is under pressure from western governments over the alleged security risk its devices might pose to the telecommunications networks on which their economies and political systems are increasingly dependent. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold, writing by Thomas Escritt)