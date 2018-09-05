FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 3:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ghana signs preliminary deal with China's Sinotruck for assembly plant

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ghana signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese heavy-duty truck maker Sinotruck International on Wednesday for an assembly plant, the West African nation said.

The proposed Sinotruck plant in Ghana will initially have the capacity to assemble around 1,500 trucks per year for sale in West Africa, the presidency said in a statement.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo, currently on his first visit to China since assuming office in January last year, witnessed the signing, the statement said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Mark Potter)

