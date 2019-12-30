China plans to issue GMO safety certificates for soybean and corn

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry said on Monday it plans to issue genetically modified (GM) safety certificates to a domestically grown soybean crop and two corn crops, a move seen as loosening restrictions on GM grain crops in the world’s top market.

China will issue the certificate to SHZD32-01 soybean developed by Shanghai Jiaotong University, given there is no objection during the 15-day period soliciting public opinion, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website.

Dabeinong’s DBN9936 corn, and another corn crop variety developed by Hangzhou Ruifeng Biotech Co.Ltd, and Zhejiang University, were also expected to receive the certificate. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh, editing by Louise Heavens)