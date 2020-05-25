China's April net gold imports via Hong Kong plunge m/m

May 25 (Reuters) - China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong in April crashed 176% to -10.3 tonnes from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Monday.

Net imports via Hong Kong to China, the world’s top consumer of gold, dropped from 13.523 tonnes in March, the report showed.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong fell over 70% to 4.213 tonnes from 14.208 tonnes in March.

China also imports gold via Shanghai and Beijing. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)