Sept 26 (Reuters) - China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong in August soared 60.8% from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Thursday.

Net imports via Hong Kong to China, the world’s top consumer of the metal, increased to 12.997 tonnes in August from 8.085 tonnes in July, the data showed.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong rose 43.5% to 15.661 tonnes from 10.915 tonnes in July. (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)