China's July net gold imports via Hong Kong plunge 42% m/m

Aug 26 (Reuters) - China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong in July slumped 42% from the previous month, data from the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

Net imports via Hong Kong to China, the world’s top consumer of the metal, decreased to 8.085 tonnes in July from 14.043 tonnes in June, according to the data.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong dived nearly 35% to 10.915 tonnes last month from 16.685 tonnes in June. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)