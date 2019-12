Dec 30 (Reuters) - China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong in November fell 72% from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Monday.

Net imports via Hong Kong to China, the world’s top consumer of gold, fell to 3.052 tonnes in November from 10.846 tonnes in October, the data showed.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong fell 58% to 5.563 tonnes from 13.353 tonnes in October. (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)