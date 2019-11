Nov 26 (Reuters) - China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong in October fell 8.3% from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Tuesday.

Net imports via Hong Kong to China, the world’s top consumer of the metal, decreased to 10.846 tonnes in October from 11.829 tonnes in September, the data showed.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong fell 7.5% to 13.353 tonnes from 14.44 tonnes in September. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru)