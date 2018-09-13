U.S. lawmakers ask Google if it will rejoin Chinese market

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Thursday asked Alphabet Inc’s Google if it will reenter the Chinese search engine market and if it would comply with China’s internet censorship policies upon its return.

Sixteen members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including some liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans, said in a letter they had “serious concerns” about the potential step and asked Google if it would agree to restrict certain words, terms or events in China. The company did not immediately comment on Thursday. Reuters reported last month Google planned to launch a version of its search engine in China that will block some websites and search terms, two sources said. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Leslie Adler)